…And Final Year Student, 3 Others Jailed For Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Directorate, has secured the conviction of a final year student and three others for offences bordering on Internet fraud.

Olaitan Abdulwahab Damilare, a 25-year-old Higher National Diploma (HND) student of Quantity Surveying at a prominent polytechnic in Kwara State, was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

He was convicted alongside Maruf Quadri Kolawole, Habeeb Abiodun Jimoh, and Mubarak Moruf. While Olaitan, Maruf, and Habeeb were sentenced by Justice Abdulgafar, Mubarak’s conviction was handed down by Justice Sulaiman Akanbi of another division of the Kwara State High Court.

The convicts were prosecuted on separate charges of cheating by impersonation and obtaining under false pretences, offences that violate Sections 321 and 324 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charge. Upon their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Aliyu Adebayo and Mustapha Kaigama reviewed the facts of the cases through witnesses who are operatives of the Commission.

They tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, exhibits recovered from them at the point of arrest and various amount of money, which they brought as restitution and were admitted in evidence.

Following the unchallenged evidence, the judges found the defendants guilty and handed down sentences accordingly.