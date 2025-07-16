And Buhari Died In London

In diplomacy, there are no permanent enemies. Friendship depends on national interest when the leader carries his people along. For selfish reasons, some notable figures pursued goals injurious to their countries. When Major General Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief on December 31, 1983, he stepped out boldly to fight corruption.

He did not spare the rod in dealing with politicians of the Second Republic. Military Tribunals were set up and many of those who wielded powers previously, as governors and ministers, were given new residential contacts in the prison yard. The sentences were outrageously long as the charges.

One defining moment was the attempted abduction of Umaru Dikko, Minister of Transport under the Shehu Shagari presidency. He was accused of looting the treasury. On July 5, 1984, Dikko was kidnapped by two Israeli Mossad officers, hired by the Nigerian government, just outside his Bayswater, London home. The abduction involved four Israelis, including Dr. Levi – Arie Shapiro who sedated the former minister inside a crate. Accompanying them was Maj. Mohammed Yusuf of Nigeria’s Military Intelligence.

Two Nigeria High Commission officers, Moses Ekpo and Edet were briefed. Edet waited at the cargo terminal of Stansted Airport, 64 kilometres, North of London. However, one young eagleeyed British Customs officer, Charles Morrow, stemmed the plot. Following the failed attempt, all four kidnappers were jailed.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom became enemies, severing diplomatic ties. Normalcy was restored in 1986 during the tenure of General Ibrahim Babangida. When Brig. Sani Abacha announced the Buhari coup, he blamed politicians for turning hospitals into mere consultancy centres without the required medication to treat patients.

What an irony that over 40 years after his time as Head of State and two years after serving as democratic president, the general died in the United Kingdom while seeking medical help. Nearly one year after that diplomatic row with London, Buhari broke many hearts on April 10, 1985.

There were the good sides. Buhari was considerate with his policy on fuel subsidy. He washed his hands off removal, considering the hell that would be visited on the people…

Three young men, Akanni Ojulope, Bartholomew Owoh and Bernard Ogedengbe were executed by firing squad, in Kirikiri, Lagos. A Special Military Tribunal (Miscellaneous Offences) headed by Justice Adebayo Desalu, found them guilty of dealing in cocaine. They committed the offence before a draconian decree was drafted by the junta but were punished retroactively. On August 27, 1985, Buhari was sacked by Army Chief, Ibrahim Babangida and detained in Benin City. His time in detention influenced his decision to end his first marriage. It was also ironic that Buhari, who kept Shagari under House Arrest, was served the same restriction.

In a strange stroke of luck, Buhari returned to the top as civilian president in 2015. From Day One, he was seen as the man that will kill corruption in the country. It turned out that so much was expected from a man who saw himself more as Fulani than Nigerian. His appointments were skewed in that direction.

To be fair to Buhari, those expectations were misguided. As Head of State, his second in command and Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, Babatunde Idiagbon, who was born of a Fulani father, Hassan Dogo, from Ilorin and a Yoruba mother, Ayisatu, was believed to be the brains behind the administration. After dethroning Shagari, Buhari kept him under House Arrest. Vice President Alex Ekwueme was taken to Bonny Camp, with an order that visitors should not be allowed in before being sent to prison. Shagari was Fulani, Ekwueme was Igbo.

As civilian president, Buhari was expected to decimate Boko Haram terrorists, having served as the first governor of Borno State in 1976. His Kanuri maternal connections were supposed to be advantageous to a retired general with Civil War experience. Regrettably, under him, insecurity heightened. The economy went under and what was left was a band of hangers on who wanted him to keep power in the North after that part of the country had enjoyed Aso Villa for eight years. It took men like Nasir el Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje to remind him of geo-political balancing.

There were the good sides. Buhari was considerate with his policy on fuel subsidy. He washed his hands of removal, considering the hell that would be visited on the people, without a properly planned alternative. Today, that decision has beatified Buhari. In sports, good things happened. As Head of State, the Golden Eaglets became the first world Under 17 Champions from Africa. It was during his presidency that Tobi Amusan won Nigeria’s first senior IAAF Championships gold medal. Buhari surely would be remembered for different things, even in death.