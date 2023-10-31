Ancient Building Collapses In Ekiti, Claims One, Three Injured

The people of Igede-Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State were on Tuesday thrown into sadness and fear as an old building, said to have been built 120 years ago reportedly collapsed.

New Telegraph gathered that a teenage girl died and a couple including their three-year-old child also sustained serious injury during the incident which occurred in the early hour of the day.

The cause of the incident has not been ascertained at the time of filling this report, but the building was said to belong to the family of the victims

The source said the old-storey building has long ago been marked by the officials of the local government for demolition.

The source explained that residents of the community including himself immediately embarked on the rescue operations during which the victims were rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the development, Senior officials of the Ekiti State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA) Mrs Funmilola Laka, said the officials of the agency are currently at the scene of the incident performing rescue operations.

She said the dead victim who is a thirteen-year-old girl was a student of a public secondary school in the town.

She explained that “injured victims are currently at the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital, Iyin-Ekiti receiving urgent medical attention”.

She further disclosed that the corps of the late teenager has been deposited at the morgue of the hospital, while the agency has commenced investigations on the matter.