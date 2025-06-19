Anchors Borrowers Loan: We Disbursed N51b, Not N215b — NMFB

Share

NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) has clarified that it disbursed a total of ₦51 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), not ₦215 billion as erroneously reported by some media outlets.

The bank made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, refuting the inflated figure and describing the claim as misleading and inaccurate.

“This is to denounce misleading reports claiming the bank disbursed ₦215 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. The correct figure, as verified by the bank’s records and consistently shared during public engagements, is ₦51 billion—a significant discrepancy that demands public correction,” the statement read.

NMFB emphasized that its ABP disbursement records are open, verifiable, and have been transparently presented at various forums. It warned that the dissemination of false financial data could create confusion among stakeholders and the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our verified Anchor Borrowers’ Programme intervention loan disbursements stand at ₦51 billion, not ₦215 billion,” the statement reiterated. “We urge the public and the media to disregard the inaccurate reports.”

The bank also advised journalists to uphold the ethics of fact-checking in financial reporting and to confirm figures with appropriate sources before publication.

Additionally, the bank clarified the frequent confusion between NIRSAL Microfinance Bank and NIRSAL Plc, urging the public to distinguish between the two entities.

