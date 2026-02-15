Anchor Varsity VC Reads Riots Act To Newly Admitted Students

…says no room for anti–social behaviours

The Vice Chancellor, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Prof Samuel Oye Bandele, has warned students and staff of the university that there will be no room for anti – social behaviours and acts inimical to the safety and welfare of others.

Prof Bandele gave the warning on Friday during the10th matriculation ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic session held at the main auditorium of the faithbased university.

In an address tagged: “Raising Godly New Graduates in a Faith-Based University in Nigeria,” he said that the day marked a significant milestone in their academic and spiritual journey.

“You are not only being admitted into a university of learning, but into a community founded on godly values, moral discipline and academic excellence,” he added.

He continued: “Our vision is to raise graduates who are intellectually sound, spiritually grounded, and socially responsible men and women who will positively impact Nigeria and the global community.”

Also, he said that change, discipline and high standards often attract mixed reactions. Some students may initially struggle with structured spiritual activities, academic rigour and moral expectations.

Likewise, some staff may find it challenging to fully embrace institutional policies. However, these challenges are part of the growth process.

Through dialogue, guidance, patience and prayer, we continue to build a culture of cooperation, accountability and mutual respect. Further, he warned students to steer clear of immorality, hooliganism, bullying, cultism, and getting into physical combat.

“Anyone who runs afoul of these will be expelled, ”he warned. Also, he warned the parents to help the institution by cooperating with the management of the institution in ensuring that they allow them to mete out sanctions to those who violate the rules.

He said: “In today’s society, many youths are tempted to combine Christian faith with worldly practices, leading to spiritual compromise. Others may display outward religiosity without inward transformation.

Our responsibility, as a faithbased institution, is to confront such tendencies through sound teaching, discipleship, and consistent mentoring.

We aim to nurture graduates whose faith is genuine, balanced and reflected in their daily conduct.” In all, 742 students took the oath of matriculation, with 21 as postgraduate students.