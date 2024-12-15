Anchor Varsity To Celebrate ‘Peculiar Pearls’ At Combined Convocation l

Share

Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, has lined up a flurry of activities to herald the combined convocation ceremonies slated for Friday, 10th January, 2025 on the school campus.

The Registrar, Pastor Moses Salami who confirmed the development said the 4th and 5th combined convocation ceremonies offer another rare opportunity to celebrate their cherished graduands, as ‘Peculiar Pearls’, who will be honoured on that day.

Also, he disclosed that a week-long programme will kickstart with a press conference on Monday, 6th January, 2025 while a novelty match is scheduled for Wednesday, 8th January, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Pastor Salami stressed that there will be convocation lecture entitled: ‘Education, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment: Breaking the Cycle of Youth Unemployment and Japa Syndrome’, to be delivered by former Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Charles Okechukwu Esimone.

“Other activities include musical/variety nights, Vice-Chancellor’s luncheon, special convocation service on Sunday, but the grand finale is the main convocation ceremonies and award of first degrees and prizes scheduled for 10th January,” he disclosed.

He, however, enjoined all the graduates to complete all the necessary formalities including their financial obligations as required by the school authorities, before the convocation ceremonies to enable them to partake in the programme.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"