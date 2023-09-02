Anchor Borrowers: Presidency Orders Security Agencies to Recover N577bn

Financial Institutions, Organisations, Others Get Sept 18 Repayment Deadline

The Presidency has directed relevant security agencies to recover a whopping N577 billion, being outstanding refunds to be made by participating financial institutions (PFIs), companies, individuals, as well as farm associations, who benefited from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower’s programme. The government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had launched the programme on November 17, 2015, in a bid to create economic linkages between small- holder farmers (SHFs) and reputable companies (anchors) involved in the production and processing chains.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said the organisations and individuals, who are yet to repay their respective loans or balance in some instances, have up to September 18 to do so. It was gathered that the presidential directive followed discovery that some debtor-organisations were making unverifiable claims of payment, while others have simply gone under.

Over one trillion naira was disbursed by the apex bank to the beneficiaries, including some state governments, for onward disbursements to some of the local associations. Saturday Telegraph checks revealed that two of the PFIs (names withheld), allegedly withheld N255 million meant to be paid to associations, and others successfully captured by the interventionist scheme. Further findings by our correspondent showed that, apart from failing to disburse what was due to the beneficiaries, some of the payment platforms involved did not remit the difference to the CBN.

According to one of the sources: “You know that under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, over N 1 trillion was distributed to some state governments, PFIs, associations, and individuals. “It has been discovered that out of the huge funds, an outstanding refund of N577 billion is yet to be made by beneficiary organisations, and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is deeply concerned about this development.

“Apart from some state governments that are yet to pay back, there are other institutions, and associations that are also in default. “Also, some PFIs did not only fail to disburse all that was given to them for the purpose, but also failed to remit what they did not pay back to the FG, through the CBN. Specifically, one of the associations, which took N39 billion, has been able to return N23 billion; some have also made some refunds”.

Another competent source, who spoke in similar condition, noted that efforts had been made in the past for the defaulting beneficiaries to discharge the repayment burden through appropriate communication channels. “One thing is sure, and that is that the presidential directive will be implemented to the letter, not minding whose ox is gored.

If by September 18, defaulters do not do the needful, the government will do the needful; that I can assure you. “President Tinubu is a sticker for accountability and probity, hence will not tolerate attempts by individuals, associations, or institutions to shortchange the Federal government under any guise whatsoever.