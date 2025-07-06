Anchi Vibes: You’ve To Be Intentional, Consistent To Succeed In Content Creation

Chioma Anyanwu, popularly known as AnChi Vibes on social media space, was named TikTok Creator of the Year 2024 at the Sub-Saharan Africa TikTok Awards earlier this year. With her quick, witty takes on film and TV culture, she’s becoming a go-to voice on Nigerian pop commentary. With over 800,000 followers on TikTok, stories like AnChi Vibes showcase the power of TikTok’s For You feed, a space that continues to elevate diverse voices, spark meaningful conversations, and connect creators with global audiences far beyond traditional boundaries. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about her humble beginning and gives insights into how TikTok’s updates align with empowering creators and personalising user experiences

Tell us about growing up. Did you ever envision becoming a TikTok creator?

Growing up, I was that child who was always leading the cultural dance group or involved in anything entertainment related. At one point, I was even teaching choreography to kids in schools. I was also super chatty, so much so that my mum was convinced I’d end up as a lawyer

I always laugh when I remember that.

But honestly, I never imagined I’d become a TikTok creator. Social media wasn’t even seen as a “career” back then. I just knew I loved performing and making people feel funny. So, when TikTok came along, it became the perfect platform to channel that passion and somehow, it turned into something so much bigger than I ever expected.

Who in your family was your biggest supporter when you started your TikTok journey?

To be honest, in the beginning, nobody really took it seriously. At the time, TikTok was mostly known for dancing, slow-mo videos, and lip syncing. So, everyone just thought I was playing around. Sometimes, they’d even laugh at me while I was filming.

But when they saw how consistent I was and how much effort I was putting into it, their perception started to change.

I’d say my brother was my biggest supporter from day one. He helped me shoot videos, liked and shared my content, and always encouraged me to keep going, even when it felt like nobody was watching.

Take us back to your teenage or secondary school days. Were you reserved, funny, or one of the popular kids?

I was definitely the funny, dramatic one; always cracking light jokes, mimicking teachers here and there, and just bringing positive vibes. I wasn’t the most popular, even though I was the community service prefect, but people knew me for my expressive nature.

Looking back now, it’s clear that the creative side of me has always been there.

Who is Anchi Vibes when she is not on TikTok?

AnChi is chill, intentional, hardworking, and very focus-driven. When I’m not on TikTok, I’m usually behind the scenes working as a Senior Social Media Manager at Pulse Nigeria, where I help shape digital narratives and lead creative strategy.

Outside of work, I’m quite the homebody. I love watching movies, dancing, planning content ideas (even at the most random moments), and exploring ways to grow both creatively and spiritually. I’m always looking for how to evolve not just as a creator, but as a person.

How important is discoverability for creators like you?

Discoverability is everything for creators, especially in a space as fast-paced and competitive as TikTok. It’s one thing to create great content but if the right people aren’t seeing it, it won’t reach its full potential. TikTok has created this powerful ecosystem, where even new creators can go viral just by showing up with the right content. That visibility can literally change lives. I’m a living proof of that.

How do you think the ‘For You Feed’ features like these could help improve the quality of conversations around entertainment content on TikTok?

With the new FYF updates, TikTok is not just promoting discoverability, it’s also deepening the quality of engagement. For entertainment creators like me, it means our content can land on the feeds of users who are specifically interested in movies, reviews, or pop culture conversations. My favourite new feature is the Manage Topics feature that allows users to customize how frequently they see content related to over 10 popular topics, including Creative Arts, Travel, Nature, and Sports. With just a few taps, users can shape their ‘For You feed’ to better reflect their unique interests. That kind of intentional targeting helps spark smarter, richer, and more informed conversations. It’s no longer just about going viral, it’s about building community around shared interests.

What has been the secret to your growth on TikTok?

Consistency, creativity, and staying true to my voice have been key to my growth. I don’t just post to follow trends, I create for people who genuinely love entertainment, storytelling, and that pop culture flair I bring.

I also treat my audience like family. I engage with them, respond to comments, and make them feel seen and that connection is powerful.

Another thing that’s helped is using relevant hashtags, especially those aligned with my niche and ongoing TikTok campaigns. It’s a smart way to boost visibility and get your content in front of the right audience.

You recently won the award for ‘TikTok Creator of the Year 2024’ at the Sub-Saharan Africa TikTok Awards. Congratulations! Please share how the ‘For You feed’ shaped and helped your journey as a creator on TikTok.

Thank you so much! Winning that award was such a surreal moment for me. The For You Feed was a huge part of that journey. It’s where everything started. I still remember my first breakout video reaching people I never thought it would. That’s the power of FYF. It takes content beyond borders and helps creators build real visibility and impact. The updated features now make it even easier to connect with the right audience, and that’s a huge win for every creator out there.

Can you share a specific moment when the ‘For You feed’ amplified one of your videos to a wider audience than expected, and even helped you reach people outside your immediate cultural or regional community?

Yes! A perfect example was during Africa Month, when I created a video titled “10 Highly Rated African Movies” and used the hashtag #AfricanMovies. That video alone hit over 11 million views, which honestly felt like a whole country had seen it.

The comments were from all across Africa and the Diaspora, from people who love and celebrate African storytelling. That moment really highlighted how powerful the For You feed is when it comes to helping content break out of local bubbles and connect with global communities who share the same interests.

Please tell us, what is currently trending on your feed right now?

My feed right now is a mix of Nigerian Idol content — which makes sense because I’m currently working on the project and creating behind-the-scenes videos around it. I also see a lot of movie recommendations, motivational content, mini vlogs, and content around self-improvement — which are all areas I’m passionate about and actively create in.

How can the new FYF tools help users tailor their experience on the platform?

The new FYF tools are a game changer because they put power directly in the hands of users. You can now shape your feed based on your real interests, whether that’s entertainment, fashion, comedy, or education.

For creators, this means your content is more likely to reach an audience that actually cares about what you’re putting out. And for users, it makes the app experience feel more intentional and less overwhelming. It’s no longer about random virality, it’s about meaningful discovery and deeper engagement. The For You feed is what makes TikTok a place like no other to discover your favourite new interests or grow a thriving community. With the new features, you can manage topics you want to see in your For You Feed and limit keywords and hashtags you’d rather skip, so that it’s easier than ever to find creators, hobbies, and content you love. TikTok also introduced a new educational guide that empowers people with tips and tools to understand and shape their feeds in one easy place.

What advice can you give young upcoming creators who look up to you?

My biggest advice to young and upcoming creators is: start with what you have and stay consistent. You don’t need the perfect gear or a huge following. What you need is your unique voice and the courage to show up with it.

Don’t be afraid to experiment. Find your niche, and most importantly, stay true to yourself. The audience will come but your authenticity is what will make them stay. Also, engage with your community. Let people feel seen and heard.

And finally, enjoy the process! Growth takes time but if you’re passionate and intentional, you’ll go far.