Ancelotti Reveals Why He Clashed With Barca Bench During 4-0 Defeat

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed why he clashed with Barcelona during their 4-0 defeat in Saturday’s El Clasico clash.

Ancelotti was furious with the celebrations from the visitors after they scored the fourth goal through Raphinha.

He could be seen having a word with Hansi Flick after the incident and at full time.

When asked to shed light on the incident, Ancelotti explained that “Something happened with the assistant, not with Flick”.

“He wasn’t a gentleman when celebrating the goal towards our bench. Flick agreed with us and that’s it.”

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, as Barcelona opened up a a six-point cushion at the top of LaLiga.

On his part, Flick admitted that “I have spoken to Carlo. We celebrated the goal and it is a normal situation, perhaps there was something that was not right.”

