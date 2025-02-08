Share

Real Madrid Coach, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that his squad is in a total emergency following injuries to several key players.

According to him, the LaLiga champions are facing a defensive crisis ahead of Saturday’s derby against Atlético Madrid.

Saturday’s Telegraph recalls that Real Madrid is dealing with injury crises from David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal, and Éder Militão, who is also out for the long term with ACL injuries.

After a shock defeat to Espanyol last week, Ancelotti’s men will be overtaken by their rivals if they win at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ancelotti said: “We are in a total emergency situation. Alaba, Rüdiger, Carvajal, Militão.

“You think I wouldn’t like to use Valverde in midfield? Tchouaméni in midfield? Or Carvajal? Militão and Alaba? Of course, I would like it.

“We have to continue with what we have.”

