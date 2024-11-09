Ancelotti Reveals Reason Why He Will Retire From Football

Share

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he wants to win the new Champions League before he retires from the sport.

Ancelotti has spent over 30 years as a football manager.

The Italian has coached several top European clubs including Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton.

Ancelotti has also won several trophies including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, LaLiga and Serie A.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Osasuna on Saturday, Ancelotti said at his pre-match press conference:

“Before my retirement, I want to win the new Champions League.

“I am a coach who always wants to reach the top”.

