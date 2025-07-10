New Telegraph

July 10, 2025
Ancelotti Gets One Year In Jail For Tax Fraud

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to a year in prison by a Spanish court for tax evasion – but he will not have to serve time in jail.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss was accused of failing to pay 1m euros (£830,000) in tax on his salary during his first spell in charge of Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015.

He will avoid prison but does have to pay a fine of 386,361.93 euros (£333,045.92). Ancelotti, 66, ended a second spell with Real at the end of last season and took the Brazil job.

Under Spanish law, any sentence under two years for a non-violent crime rarely requires a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

