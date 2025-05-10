Ancelotti: End Of A Glorious Era At Real

Share

Carlo Ancelotti’s time at Real Madrid is coming to an end — and with it, a golden chapter in the club’s history.

It’s not official yet, but everyone knows the change is coming. Xabi Alonso, the former Madrid midfielder and current coach of Bayer Leverkusen, has already told his players he’s leaving at the end of the season. He is expected to be named the new head coach of Real Madrid soon after Ancelotti’s departure is confirmed.

Ancelotti will take over as Brazil’s national team coach, ending his second spell at Madrid with quiet dignity, just as he managed the club calmly, respectfully, and with great success.

When Ancelotti returned to Madrid in 2021, the club was struggling. The team had lost big names like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. The stadium was under reconstruction, and the squad was thin. But Ancelotti brought stability and hope.

In his first season back, he led Real Madrid to win La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup an amazing achievement with limited resources.

During his two spells at the club, Ancelotti won 15 trophies, more than any other manager in Madrid’s history. He brought a sense of order to chaos. He managed egos without drama and let his results do the talking.

However, as time went on, cracks began to appear.

Some key players were not replaced, and new stars like Kylian Mbappe arrived with big expectations. Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. both wanted to be the main man, and their on-field chemistry never fully clicked. Meanwhile, some players and staff began to question Ancelotti’s calm style and whether it was still effective.

Inside the club, there were disagreements about tactics, fitness, and how new talents like Arda Güler and Endrick were handled. Ancelotti asked for reinforcements like Kyle Walker in January, but the club refused.

Florentino Perez, the club president, started thinking about a new direction. And that’s when Xabi Alonso who led Bayer Leverkusen to a historic unbeaten Bundesliga title emerged as the future.

Alonso, only 43, is viewed as a smart, modern coach. He knows Madrid well and has proven himself in Germany. But the job won’t be easy.

He must manage star names like Mbappe and Vinicius, while also helping young players grow. At the same time, he’ll be under pressure from the media, fans, and board all demanding instant results.

Still, Madrid sees Alonso as the right man for the long term.

Before he leaves, Ancelotti could still win something. But even if he doesn’t, his legacy is already secure.

The Bernabéu will soon get the chance to say goodbye to clap for the coach who brought joy, trophies, and stability. A manager who always stayed classy, even when things got tough.

And while Ancelotti prepares for Brazil, Real Madrid prepares for its next adventure. A legend steps aside, and a new chapter begins.

Share