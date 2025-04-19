Share

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has firmly denied reports of tension between himself and his players in the wake of the club’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal.

Spanish outlet Relevo had reported growing discontent within the Madrid dressing room, claiming that several senior players had voiced frustrations over Ancelotti’s tactical decisions and even approached club president Florentino Perez to express their concerns following the 2-1 quarter-final defeat.

Addressing the speculation during a press conference on Saturday, Ancelotti dismissed suggestions of a rift, calling the reports unfounded.

“I’ve spoken with the players and the club. We’re on the same page. We’re hurt, of course, but these are things that can happen in football; you can’t always win,” Ancelotti said.

“We have the same idea, and there hasn’t been any clash with the club because we’re always in the same boat. Anyone who talks about a clash with the president isn’t telling the truth.”

Despite their European disappointment, Real Madrid remain in contention for domestic silverware, with the LaLiga title race still open and a Copa del Rey final on the horizon.

However, speculation over Ancelotti’s future persists, with many suggesting that failure to deliver either trophy this season could spell the end of his second spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 65-year-old Italian, who has already delivered multiple major honours during his time in charge, reiterated his commitment to the club’s objectives and played down the noise surrounding his position.

Real Madrid return to league action this weekend, hoping to bounce back and maintain pressure on rivals Barcelona in the title race.

