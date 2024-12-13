Ancelotti Confirms Mbappe’s Absence In Saturday’s Real Madrid Game

Share

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward, Kylian Mbappé will not be participating in the team’s next fixture.

Ahead of the La Liga game between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that though Mbappe won’t be available for the match, he will accompany the squad to Doha for the highly anticipated Intercontinental Cup on December 18.

Mbappé will NOT play tomorrow… but he will travel for the Intercontinental Cup in Doha,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday, December 13.

“We will see if he plays. We will see,” he added, hinting at the forward’s possible return to the pitch soon.

In more encouraging news for the club, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has made a full recovery from his recent injuries and is primed to rejoin the action.

Pre-Season: Mbappe, Bellingham Missing As Real Madrid Squad Land In US Ancelotti expressed his relief and optimism, stating, “Eduardo Camavinga is back. He’s fit and ready to play tomorrow.” This return is particularly significant as Camavinga has been a vital part of the team’s midfield dynamics. The manager also took a moment to shower praise on Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr., highlighting both his exceptional talent and commendable work ethic. “For us, Vinicius Jr. continues to be the best in the world,” Ancelotti remarked, emphasizing the player’s importance to the team. “He’s always there with enormous humility, which is not usual for a player of his level. But the level he is at does not surprise us,” he added. As Real Madrid prepare for their next match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, fans are filled with anticipation to see how the squad will perform without Mbappe and with the return of Camavinga.

