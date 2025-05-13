Ancelotti Backs Alonso As Real Madrid’s Future Manager

Share

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed full confidence in Xabi Alonso’s ability to lead the Spanish giants, stating the former midfield maestro does not require any coaching advice from him.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s LaLiga fixture against Mallorca on Wednesday, Ancelotti praised Alonso’s managerial credentials, reinforcing the club’s decision to appoint him as his successor.

“Xabi Alonso doesn’t need any advice from me as he’s a great manager,” Ancelotti told reporters, via football journalist Fabrizio Romano. “He has everything to become a top, top coach.”

Alonso, who confirmed he will leave Bayern Leverkusen at the end of the season, has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to take over the managerial reins at the Santiago Bernabéu starting next season. The 43-year-old Spaniard is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches, having impressed with his tactical acumen and leadership in the Bundesliga.

Carlo Ancelotti, who guided Real Madrid to multiple titles across his two spells in charge, is set to depart this summer to take on a new challenge as head coach of the Brazil national team.

Alonso’s return to Madrid marks a homecoming, as he was a pivotal figure in the club’s midfield between 2009 and 2014, winning LaLiga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey during his playing career.

