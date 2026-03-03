Anazodo, Adewale To Compere Newstap/ SWAN 5-Star Award

Charles Anazodo, a renowned sports journalist and television presenter with Super Sport, along with Oludolapo Adewale, the lead trainer at Crystal Lattice Media, has been appointed as the anchor persons for the prestigious annual Newstap/SWAN Five Star Award.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the organisers, signed by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Adekunle Salami.

The selection of Anazodo and Adewale was based on their extensive experience in hosting highprofile events, ensuring that there will be no dull moments throughout the award night.

The Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award was established to honor five distinguished Nigerians and corporate entities that have made significant contributions to the development of sports in the country.

This year’s honorees include Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, NIS DG/CEO Rt. Honourable Comrade Philip Shaibu, MD/ CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Company Ltd Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, club owner Chief Robert Onyeani, and internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Honourable Omonlei Yakubu Imadu.