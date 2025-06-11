Anatolia Energy Inaugurates Nembe Okiori Host Community Devt Trust

Share

Anatolia Energy and Services Limited on Tuesday, inaugurated Nembe Okiroi Host Community Development Trust in line with the stipulation of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA, 2021).

Anatolia Energy and Services Limited is the operator of Prospecting License 204/Nembe Okiori Oilfield and had the Inauguration with support from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC),

Speaking at the HCDT inauguration, Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, who was represented by Head of Bayelsa Field Office of the commission Mr Sylvester Bighoro noted that some 103 HCDTs have been inaugurated so far.

He said that the HCDTs were platforms provided under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, 2021) to utilise the three per cent operational expenses by operating oil companies for development of their host communities.

In his remarks at the HCDT inauguration, Dr Edmund Daukoru, Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, Bayelsa State applauded President Bola Tinubu for prioritising the welfare and participation of oil communities in the oil and gas sector.

The royal father who is also former Minister of State for Petroleum, noted that the policies being pursued by the Tinubu-led administration has empowered indigenous players to participate in the sector hitherto dominated by International Oil Companies.

He listed the acquisition of onshore and shallow waters assets hitherto operated by foreign firms by indigenous companies as result of Tinubu’s leadership.

“I wish to thank Mr President for providing the enabling environment for oil communities to benefit from the operations of oil companies.

“The President from his body language, policy implementations has prioritised the welfare of the people who bear the brunt of oil exploration and production and encouraging indigenous companies to participate in the oil and gas sector.”

Daukoru urged members of the Nembe Okiori HCDT to see their nomination as a call to service and ensure that funds accruing to the trust were judiciously deployed for development of Nembe communities.

Speaking earlier, Dr Adeleke Adedipe, the Chief Operating Officer of the oil firm explained that leading to the incorporation of the Nembe Okiori HCDT, the company conducted development needs assessment of its eight communities which metamorphosed into the Community Development Plan set for implementation.

Engr Toyin Olagunju, Chairman of Anatolia Energy urged the HCDT members to emulate King Daukoru’s noble dispositions to work for the development of Nembe communities.

He noted that Daukoru, an encyclopedia of Niger Delta geology is an asset to the nation and is volunteering his knowledge to develop the Nembe kingdom as a king.

Olagunju commended NUPRC for establishing the governance structure to drive the smooth running of the HCDTs.

He urged the newly inaugurated Nembe Okiori HCDT to justify the trust of the communities they represent and pledged to meet the development obligations to the Nembe communities

The 18-member Host Community Development Trust to be led by Chief Howells Isaiah Young Dede as its Chairman, was inaugurated before Nembe community leaders and dignitaries including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, represented by Mr Sylvester Bighoro; the Mingi of Nembe Kingdom, Dr Edmund Daukoru CON; the Executive Chairman of Nembe Local Government, Chief David Alagoa as well as the Management of Anatolia Energy and Services Limited led by its Chairman, Engr Toyin Olagunju and Chief Operating officer, Dr Adeleke Adedipe.

