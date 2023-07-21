Anarchy: Tinubu’s Claim Destructive Blackmail, Misguided, Obi Tells Tribunal

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the claim by Bola Tinubu that his (Obi’s) petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, is an invitation to anarchy, is a cheap blackmail.

Obi in his final address by his lawyers, to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) handling his petition, added that the claim was intended to “cannibalising our democracy.

“The 2nd-3rd respondents went too low and abandoned discretion when they claimed as follows: ‘Our submission is that the petitioners are inviting anarchy by their ventilation of this issue of non-transmission of results electronically, by INEC.'”

Tinubu and his running mate, Ibrahim are second and third respondents to the petition.

The LP candidate added that the claim was “clearly intended to target the country’s judicial and constitutionalism.”

He noted that it also raises the issue of insecurity if he had to “emulate the bad example of the 2nd-3rd respondents. However, that will never happen.

“When has it become offensive for petitioners to canvass a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2022?

“Desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous. Let the 2nd-3rd respondents know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme!”