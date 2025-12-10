Anant Ambani Wins Global Humanitarian Award For Animal Welfare

Indian business tycooy and philanthropist, Anant Ambani has made history by receiving the Global Humanitarian Award from the Global Humane Society (GHS), becoming the youngest ever honouree and the first Asian to claim this coveted recognition.

The award, presented in Washington, DC, celebrates Ambani’s transformative leadership in wildlife conservation through Vantara, his sprawling rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat, India.

Vantara, recently granted the rigorous Global Humane Certified™ status after an independent audit by experts in veterinary medicine, zoology, and ethics, stands as a beacon of hope for abused and endangered animals.

Spanning thousands of acres, it combines ex-situ care outside natural habitats with in-situ ecosystem protection, focusing on rescuing, healing, and reintroducing species.