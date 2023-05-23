Ananse Africa, Ecobank offer free digital marketing training to fashion creatives

Ananse Africa, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced the second edition of its free e-commerce and digital marketing training for fashion creatives in Nigeria.

According to a press release, the hybrid training scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 2023 by 1000am, will hold at the Ecobank Pan Africa Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The statement said that the training is part of a wider initiative aimed at equipping African fashion entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital economy, adding that it covers various topics, including the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, SEO, social media marketing campaigns, content strategies, online advertising, and more.

It further said that the training programme is open to all fashion creatives, whether they are just starting out or are already established in the industry, adding that attendees are expected to learn from some of the industry’s brightest minds.

In his speech, Samuel Mensah, Founder of Ananse Africa said: “We are excited to be hosting this event in Lagos, and we believe it will be a game-changer for fashion creatives in Nigeria. By giving them the skills, they need to succeed in the digital age, we can help African designers reach new markets and build thriving businesses that have a positive impact on their communities.”

Also speaking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, noted that Ecobank was delighted to once again partner with Ananse and Mastercard Foundation to organise the training programme. For her, it aligns with the focus of the bank, enabling SMEs to grow their businesses to compete in the global market.

“The impact this innovative training is having on the target groups cannot be quantified. We are glad that the programme is helping to equip women fashion entrepreneurs with valuable business skills to empower and equip them in their chosen field in fashion,” she stated.

She said the initiative was part of a larger training programme taking place in five African countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

Ananse Africa is an innovative e-commerce platform that aims to equip African fashion designers and artists with the necessary tools and resources to trade locally and internationally. The platform provides an opportunity for African creatives to showcase their works, enabling them to reach a wider audience beyond their local communities.