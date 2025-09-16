Anambra’s November Poll: Decency, Not Desperation, Must Prevail

Preparations for Anambra State’s gubernatorial election on November 8 are in full swing, raising hope that the state may once again find itself under leadership capable of steering her towards progress and stability. Yet such optimism could easily sour if the victor emerges through fraud, violence or manipulation.

A candidate propelled by forged qualifications, bribed officials or shady political dealings may win office, but Anambra will lose. Victory achieved by “any means necessary” would not only undermine governance but poison the moral fabric of society.

The greatest danger lies in the message such a tainted triumph would send to the youth. If children and young people see power seized through money politics, violence and impunity, they may grow to believe that “might is right”.

Such a warped lesson would take generations of social reformation to undo. It is for this reason that all who cherish Anambra’s proud values of enterprise, courage and decency must raise the alarm. Political ambition must never be allowed to trump the collective good. In every democracy, politics is a contest of ideas and vision.

When it degenerates into lawlessness, it loses its noble essence. There are red lines no candidate or party should cross. Violence, forgery, hate speech, vote-buying and intimidation are wholly unacceptable. Campaigns must focus on policies, programmes and the public interest, not cheap slurs or reckless propaganda.

Globally, political codes of conduct stress truthfulness, civility and respect for opponents—standards that protect democracy and sustain trust. Candidates must, therefore resist misinformation and fake news. Rallies must not be platforms for provocation. Campaign finance must be transparent.

Compliance with electoral laws, respect for court rulings and adherence to due process are non-negotiable. Equally vital is civility: restraint in language, avoidance of divisive rhetoric, and accountability for the conduct of supporters.

Ultimately, the November 8 poll is not merely about who occupies the Light House in Awka. It is a defining moment for Anambra State to prove that democracy, practised with discipline and dignity, can truly serve the people. Ndi Anambra must be the ultimate winners.

The Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office (ANCISRO), therefore, calls on all political players, supporters and voters to uphold the state’s cherished values and ensure that decency, not desperation, defines this election.