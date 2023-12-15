New Telegraph

December 15, 2023
Anambra’s First Executive Gov, Ezeife Dies At 85

The first Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the Igbo leader and elder statesman passed away around 6 pm at the age of 85 on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The development was contained in a statement issued by one of his family members, Rob Ezeife.

The statement partly reads, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former federal permanent secretary, the first executive governor of Anambra State, a former political adviser to the president and former presidential aspirant,” the statement said.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm, at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later,” he said.

