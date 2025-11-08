AnambraDecides2025: Voting Ends As INEC Uploads 36.99% Results On IReV

As sorting and counting kick off in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far uploaded 36.99 per cent of results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Saturday Telegraph reports that as of 3:52 pm on Saturday, the INEC portal has shown the update of the results so far.

READ ALSO

Out of the 5,718 polling units where the election was conducted, results from 2,116 polling units have been uploaded to the portal.

Saturday’s exercise was peaceful with no reports of violence in any of the polling units. However, some of the candidates and observers alleged vote-buying.