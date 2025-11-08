Voting has commenced at Obi Nnewichi, with 4 polling units in the ongoing Anambra State Governorship election
Saturday Telegraph reports that the polling units recorded early arrival of materials.
Speaking with newsmen at the polling unit, the Presiding officer, Anyika Blessing applauded the early arrival of materials.
According to her, the BVAS and other logistics are working perfectly.
