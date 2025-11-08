New Telegraph

November 8, 2025
  3. #AnambraDecides2025: Voting Begins…

#AnambraDecides2025: Voting Begins At Obi Nnewichi Polling Units

Voting has commenced at Obi Nnewichi, with 4 polling units in the ongoing Anambra State Governorship election

Saturday Telegraph reports that the polling units recorded early arrival of materials.

Speaking with newsmen at the polling unit, the Presiding officer, Anyika Blessing applauded the early arrival of materials.

According to her, the BVAS and other logistics are working perfectly.

