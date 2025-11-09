AnambraDecides2025: Soludo Returns With Landslide Victory

Following the Saturday, November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the poll.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Electoral umpire announced the results in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the statement, Governor Soludo won by a landslide in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo as the winner of the exercise after the collation ofresults from the local government areas of the state where the election was held.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Edoba stated.