Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has raised allegations of vote buying in the Saturday, November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

Governor Soludo spoke to journalists immediately after casting his vote alongside his wife at Ofiyi Square Polling Unit 002 in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state at about 1:25 p.m.

Soludo, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), expressed high hopes of victory if the system is made to work in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

According to him, reports reaching him indicate that APGA is heading towards securing a 21/21 local government victory. He said he does not take the votes of the people for granted.