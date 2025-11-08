AnambraDecides2025: Soludo Casts Vote, Commends Process

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo arrived at Isuofia Ward, Ofiyi Square, Polling Unit 002, at about 1:15 pm, where he cast his vote, amid cheers from townspeople and voters.

He was accompanied by his wife, Nonye, as well as his sons and daughters.

Speaking after casting his vote, the governor described the process as seemless, orderly and peaceful. He commented large turnout of voters and the peaceful conduct of both voters and electoral officers.

He said, “From what I see here, and from the calls I’ve been receiving since morning, I can say that everything is going on smoothly; except reports from Nnewi South local government area, where a certain candidate from the area, desperate to win the council area, is reportedly sharing fifteen thousand naira to each voter.

“We also heard about BVAS malfunctioning in Olumbanasa in the Anambra West local government area of the state.

“That notwithstanding, there is no cause for alarm. On the basis of one man-one vote, we’re confident of having a landslide victory. There’s no doubt about it.”

He also said that he got a credible report that a certain political party bribed some electoral officers and gave them pre-written results to swap during submission time. He, however, expressed hope that INEC today would live up to the confidence reposed in them.