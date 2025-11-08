Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has casted his vote at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8 in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Obi joined residents in exercising their civic right during the State governorship election on Saturday.

New Telegraph reported that 16 candidates from 16 political parties are contesting to wrest power from the incumbent, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is also seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.