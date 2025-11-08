AnambraDecides2025: Obi Laments Vote Buying By Politicians

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has lamented the act of vote buying by politicians in gubernatorial elections in the area, describing it as a rape on the electoral process.

Obi, who spoke to reporters shortly after casting his vote, alleged that votes are being bought at the cost of N20,000.00 and N30,0000.00 respectively, adding that with such incidents, the socioeconomic development of the country is under threat.

“We see people that is politicians buying votes of the electorate, and when they give you N20,000.00 or N30,000.00, what would they do for you again? ”

“People should try to resist vote buying and stop mortgaging their future ”

“What it means is that the future of our country is under threat and the earlier we checkmate this, the better for our country and our children’s children “, he said.