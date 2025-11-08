AnambraDecides2025: Non-Indigenes Commend INEC, Parties Over Peaceful Process

The Association of Non-Indigenes In Anambra State (ANIAS) has commended both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 16 political parties for the peaceful conduct of the November 8th gubernatorial election in the area.

It also expressed happiness with the huge turnout of voters during the election, noting that it goes to show that the Anambra electorate has come to appreciate the need for performing their Civic responsibilities

According to the President Association of Non-Indigenes In Anambra State (ANIAS), Prince Chigozie Nweke, the non-Indigenes came out in their numbers to cast their votes while commending members for coming out to be part of the electoral process.

“The crowd was impressive and the turnout was great, and I wish to commend the political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for ensuring a peaceful process”

“This is against what used to be the case in the past, where turnout has always been low, and we also commend the security operatives for maintaining law and order during the election,” he said.

Nweke urged the candidates to show the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the eventual winner of the election.