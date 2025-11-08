AnambraDecides2025: Deputy Gov, Ex-APGA Chairman Cast Vote At Akwa South

…Laud Impressive turn out of voters

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Victor Oyeh have casted their votes at Mbaukwu Central School and Ebeapku ward in Amawbia Awka South Local Government area.

At most polling units in Awka South 1 and 2 State Constituencies, the turnout of voters was impressive as the electoral officers arrived with materials at about 6.30 am while accreditation and voting started at exactly 8,30 am .

Speaking on the voting exercise, Dr Ibezim described the exercise as peaceful so far, adding that the turnout is a product of the mass and intensive mobilization of Anambra people by Governor Charles Soludo before the election proper.

The turn out is impressive at least within this area and it is as a result of the intensive mobilization of voters by our Governor in order the stop voter apathy that has been the issue in the past ” he sai

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Ebeakpu Square II, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area, Oye described the security situation as impressive and the voter turnout as a strong demonstration of citizens’ enthusiasm and confidence in the democratic process.

Oye, who voted at Polling Unit 003, Ebeakpu Square II, around 9:00 a.m., noted that accreditation and voting began promptly at 8:40 a.m. across the three polling units at the square—003, 004, and 012.

He expressed satisfaction with the early commencement of the exercise, describing it as a sign of improved electoral efficiency.

Expressing optimism about the re-election prospects of the incumbent governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the former APGA chairman said Soludo’s achievements and popularity across the state would ensure a landslide victory.

“One thing is certain,we are voting for the security of our future. Everyone here wants to ensure that the right person emerges as governor of Anambra State,” “Forget that I belong to APGA; I believe in speaking the truth. Soludo has no rival in this election.

He has performed creditably, and the people love him. We are voting for the security and progress of Anambra State.”Oye said.

Oye also commended the professionalism of security operatives deployed across the state, noting that their visible presence had contributed to a peaceful and orderly atmosphere at the polling centers.

“The security arrangement is commendable. Security personnel are everywhere, and everywhere is calm,” he added.

The former APGA boss further observed that the smooth conduct of the election reflected the people’s growing confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the state government’s commitment to sustaining peace and credible governance.

Meanwhile, our correspondent who is monitoring the election observed a strong presence of police officers across polling units visited so far.

The security personnel were seen maintaining order and assisting voters in an atmosphere described as calm and well-coordinated.