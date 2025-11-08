Counting of votes has commenced at Polling Unit 002, Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, following the conclusion of voting in the ongoing Anambra State Governorship election.
Early results indicate that Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the first polling unit declared in the area.
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were seen tallying ballots as supporters and party agents observed the process.
