The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Jeff Nweke, has commended the conduct and turnout of voters during Saturday’s Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Nweke, who spoke immediately after casting his vote at Ogbugbankwa polling unit, Awka, said the turnout of the voters was impressive.

“I was impressed with the eagerness of the people to vote, as it indicated their desire for good governance.

“They are so excited and enthusiastic in coming out today to make a statement, The turnout is very encouraging. Indeed, our democracy

READ ALSO:

In Nigeria, we have come of age where one can say we have a democracy; however, as far as this exercise is concerned, it has been so good in spite of the fact that voting is still ongoing.

‎”The day has not ended as people are still casting their votes without any manner of intimidation or otherwise. I hope the peaceful nature of the election will continue till the end of the process,” he said

‎Nweke showed gratitude for the technical functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, noting that the commission really wants to improve on its previous performance.

‎”I am personally happy with INEC, together with the manner the election is going on at this polling unit in Ogbugbankwa, Awka.

“Though we are observing some hitches, still, so far it is commendable,” he said