November 8, 2025
#AnambraDecides: Voting Begins At Agu-Awka PU

As the Anambra State governorship election kicks off across 21 local Government Areas, voting has begun at Polling Unit 001, Ward 8, Demonstration Primary School II, Agu-Awka, Awka South.

New Telegraph observed that residents turned out en masse to participate in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

According to a video on social media, voters are lining up at the polling unit while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guide the exercise, ensuring ballots and election materials are properly handled.

