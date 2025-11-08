AnambraDecides: APC Candidate Alleges Vote Buying

On Saturday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Nicholas Ukachukwu, alleged vote buying and intimidation of his party’s agents.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ukachukwu voted at his polling unit in Osumenyi Ward 2, Polling Unit 012, and described the election as a threat to democracy.

Addressing the media after casting his vote, Ukachukwu said one of his agents had been assaulted during the voting exercise.

Speaking further on the situation in Ihiala, one of the state’s flashpoints, Ukachukwu said there had been no major violence or casualties so far.

He said, “If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those buying votes.

“When you give up your right for money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later, society must be blamed for encouraging this.

“There have been incidents where people are being beaten up. It’s a form of bullying, and though it may seem right to some today, power changes hands. God gives power to whomever He chooses.