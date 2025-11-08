Following the commencement of voting across the 21 Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ebenator community in Nnewi South LGA is yet to commence voting as of 10:50 a.m. which is two hours after the scheduled election kick-off.

Saturday Telegraph reports that no fewer than 1,000 voters were reportedly left unattended to at various polling units across the community.

Meanwhile, many who had come out to cast their votes, only to find empty stations without Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in sight.

There have also been delays in other parts of the area, where polls were scheduled to open at 8:30 am.

It was gathered that the delay was caused by the late arrival of election materials.