Anambra Youths Warn Politicians Against Anti-Obi Talks

Youths in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, have expressed concern over what they described as unfounded attacks on former governor, Peter Obi, by politicians seeking votes.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by their Chairman, Maduagwu Eric-Kenny, and Secretary, Chamberlain Egoh, in Awka on Wednesday, noted that some politicians who previously benefited from Obi’s generosity and political support now resort to mocking him when campaigning in the community.

They therefore cautioned political actors to desist from making derogatory remarks about their kinsman, warning that such actions were unnecessary and disrespectful during visits to Agulu.

READ ALSO

The statement partly read, “Peter Obi’s name commands respect not only in Nigerian politics but also on the global stage. We will never allow anyone, regardless of position or influence, to diminish his image.”

They further warned that politicians who come to Agulu for campaigns or other activities must refrain from disrespecting Obi.

“We therefore issue this unequivocal caution: any politician visiting Agulu for any purpose must refrain from making derogatory or disparaging remarks about our dear brother, Peter Obi.”

The group cautioned that any attempt to discredit Obi within Agulu would be met with peaceful yet determined opposition.

They maintained that, in the same way other communities uphold their leaders, Agulu people would continue to stand by Obi, whom they regard as a source of pride and a respected figure across Nigeria.