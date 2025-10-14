Anambra Youths Target 500,000 Support Base For Soludo

The Anambra State Town Unions Council (ASTUC) Youth Wing has set a target of mobilizing 500,000 young people across the state in support of the re-election bid of Governor Charles Soludo.

The youths, who declared their endorsement of Soludo’s second-term ambition, said their decision was inspired by the governor’s commitment to youth empowerment, particularly through the “One Youth, Two Skills” initiative, which has so far benefitted over 8,000 young people across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state council of the group in Awka, the President-General of ASTUC Youth Wing, Comrade Ken Okoli, said the campaign structure, tagged Our Youth Empowerment Solution (OYES) symbolizes the governor’s impact on youth development.

“Today, we inaugurated the state council for the campaign to support the re-election of Governor Charles Soludo under the ‘OYES’ project,” Okoli said. “We have already begun signing up members through our online platform, and our goal is to register 500,000 youths across the state.”

He explained that the group would deploy members to all polling units across the 21 local government areas to canvass and monitor votes for the governor during the November 8 gubernatorial election.

“Our plan is simple, to ensure that in every polling unit, Governor Soludo records a massive victory. One or two youths will be assigned to each polling unit to mobilize and monitor the electoral process,” he added.

Okoli urged Anambra youths to turn out in large numbers on election day, saying: “We don’t want youths to stay home or play football on election day. Those with voter cards should vote, while others should help monitor the process to ensure that every vote counts.”

Also speaking, the Youth Mayor of Nnewi North and Chief of Staff to the ASTUC Youth President-General, Comrade Ejim Ucheagwu, called on the youths to repay the governor’s commitment to development with their votes.

He cited the Soludo administration’s achievements in youth empowerment, innovation, job creation, healthcare, and infrastructure as reasons for continuity.

“Governor Soludo has touched every sphere of development, from the One Youth, Two Skills initiative and the Solution Innovation District to employment opportunities, free antenatal and delivery services, and road construction. The only debt we owe him is to re-elect him for a second term,” Ucheagwu stated.