Anambra Youths Reject Planned Disbandment Of Agunechemba

Anambra State youths from the 179 communities under the umbrella of Anambra State Town Union Council (ASTUC) yesterday in Awka protested against the alleged plot by the state government to dissolve the Agunechemba Security Squad.

The protesters at the Government House accused the opposition parties of planning return anarchy and criminality to the state. ASTUC President Ken Okoli, who led the protest, however, condemned the 8 members of the security outfit in a viral video assaulting a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Jennifer Elohor and urged the government to prosecute them accordingly.

Okoli, who praised the state government for sacking the culprits and handing them over to the police for prosecution, pledged that the youths in the 179 communities would continue to monitor and check the activities of the outfit. He said: “We are working with the various institutions across the state to make Anambra State livable to all. Anambra is ours, and we are serving Anambra State.”