Anambra Youths Protest Against Moves To Dissolve Agunechemba Security Squad

Youths from Anambra State’s 179 communities, under the umbrella of the Anambra State Town Union Council (ASTUC), have staged a peaceful protest in Awka to oppose what they described as a plot to dissolve the Agunechemba Security Squad.

The protesters, who marched to the Anambra State Government House, accused opposition politicians of attempting to plunge the state back into insecurity and vowed to resist any attempt to disband the security outfit.

Speaking during the protest, ASTUC Youth President Hon. Ken Okoli condemned the actions of eight members of the squad captured in a viral video assaulting a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ms. Jennifer Elohor. He commended the state government for swiftly dismissing the culprits and handing them over to the police for prosecution, urging that they be made to face the full weight of the law.

Okoli assured that youths across the state would continue to monitor and hold security operatives accountable but insisted that disbanding Agunechemba could jeopardize security and give room for political manipulation ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

“We are here to show solidarity with the state government. Anambra is our home, and we are committed to working with all security and community structures to ensure it remains safe,” Okoli said.

“We cannot allow Agunechemba and Udo Ga-Achi to be scrapped because of the misconduct of a few members. The Anambra State Homeland Security Law empowers them to tackle security challenges. We support prosecuting offenders, but the outfit must continue its work.”

Okoli further declared the group’s support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s reelection bid, describing the Agunechemba squad as “an integral part of the state’s security network.”

Receiving the protesters on behalf of Governor Soludo, Chief of Staff Sir Ernest Ezeajughi thanked the youths for their show of confidence in the administration and reiterated the governor’s commitment to improving security and development across the state.

“The governor has performed well across all sectors, especially in security,” Ezeajughi said. “Stakeholders and politicians must unite to strengthen the fight against insecurity rather than politicize it. We encourage you to mobilize other youths across the 21 LGAs and 326 wards to support government efforts.”