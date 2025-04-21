Anambra Woman Builds Mausoleum, Donates Land To Hausa Man

Share

In a remarkable gesture of gratitude and philanthropy, the founder of the Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA), Awka, Anambra State, Flora Nkemakonam Ilonzo, has gifted parcels of land and substantial cash awards to loyal staff members and relatives, in what she described as a celebration of hard work and humanity.

At a ceremony held in Onitsha, Anambra State, Ilonzo, a renowned herbal practitioner, artist, and philanthropist, announced the gifts as part of a multiple celebration that also featured the unveiling of a personal mausoleum, which she built in preparation for her final resting place — a project rooted in family legacy and spiritual fulfillment.

Among the beneficiaries was Mohammed Sani Abdul, her long-serving personal assistant, whom Ilonzo described as a devoted and loyal companion.

Abdul, an indigene of Northern Nigeria who lost his mother in a car accident at the age of six, expressed profound gratitude, noting that the gift had made him a proud landowner.

Another recipient was Emeka Friday, a dedicated staff member, alongside two of Ilonzo’s cousin brothers, Reverend Chetachukwu Chude and Onyebuchi Ndulue, who were also presented with land parcels.

In addition to the land donations, Ilonzo empowered her extended family with generous financial support:

Onyekwe Onyido, another cousin, received N21 million to facilitate his induction into the prestigious Ozo title society in Onitsha’s ancient kingdom.

Caroline Eke was gifted N1.5 million to assist with her child’s education abroad.

Chigbo Ogwudebe, another relative, received N1 million for personal support.

Speaking during the event, Ilonzo, who is popularly known as Anyafulugo Enugwu-Ukwu n’Umunri, reflected on the importance of celebrating people in their lifetime.

She also recounted the story of her late grandfather, Akunne Onyido, a famed herbalist who empowered her at a young age and inspired her lifelong journey in phytomedicine and humanitarian service.

“My grandfather saw greatness in me at a time when others doubted me simply because I married outside Onitsha. Today, by God’s grace, I have not only built this house and mausoleum, but I’ve built homes, clinics, and schools for both myself and others,” she said.

Ilonzo, who previously gifted land to eight loyal employees, explained that the mausoleum serves not only as her future resting place but also as a symbol of peace and family unity, designed to prevent inheritance disputes.

The event also featured a thanksgiving service at Our Saviour’s Church, Onitsha, where the General Overseer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), lauded Ilonzo’s lifelong commitment to empowering others.

Ikpeazu urged Nigerians to embrace knowledge-sharing and philanthropy, noting that the continent continues to suffer due to the silence of uncelebrated local geniuses.

Several beneficiaries shared emotional testimonies. Mrs. Caroline Eke expressed gratitude for the educational support, while Onyekwe Onyido said the N21 million donation had fulfilled his long-held ambition to assume the traditional Ozo title, a key leadership role left vacant after his predecessor’s passing.

National President of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, Mohammed Tahir, who was present at the ceremony, praised Ilonzo as a “bridge-builder and unifier” and called on Nigerians to emulate her generosity and commitment to national unity.

In a heartfelt tribute, Chuka Chude (Akunne), Ilonzo’s youngest son, thanked his mother for her life of service and prayed for her continued health and strength to impact more lives.

Share