Anambra: Woman Bags Five Years’ Imprisonment For Human Trafficking

A High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, presided over by Justice Peace Otti, has sentenced a 44-year-old woman, Goodness Daniel, to five years’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦2 million fine for human trafficking.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendant was charged with human trafficking, specifically the buying and selling of human beings

She was prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Anambra State Command.

According to court documents, the judgment was delivered on June 27, 2025, by the Anambra State High Court, Awka Judicial Division.

READ ALSO

The NAPTIP described the conviction as a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to combat trafficking and uphold the rights and dignity of victims across the country.

“Otti found the defendant guilty of trafficking in persons, particularly the buying and selling of human beings, as defined under Section 21 of the relevant Act.

“The court sentenced Daniel to five years’ imprisonment, with an option of a ₦2,000,000 (two million naira) fine.

“In addition to the jail term, the court ordered her to pay ₦2,600,000 (two million, six hundred thousand naira) in restitution to the victim, who also served as a prosecution witness during the trial.

“Daniel was initially arraigned on July 9, 2024, on charges related to human trafficking.”