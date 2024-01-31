Anambra Woman Arrested For AttemptingTo Sell Grandsons

The Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare has arrested Chinyere Chukwu, 38, for attempting to sell two of her grandsons.

The mother of eleven who was from Ozubulu but was apprehended in Okija was arrested, along with her 17-year-old daughter, Joy Chukwu, who is the boys’ mother.

New Telegraph reports that Chukwu was arrested by the operatives of the state command after Hon Ify Obinabo, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, disguised as a buyer for the children after learning of her scheme.

The Commissioner’s spokesperson, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu in a press release issued on Tuesday said the suspects justified their acts on Nigeria’s current economic difficulty.

Ikeanyionwu said: “Chinyere explained that she had 11 kids and couldn’t cater for them, hence her decision.

“The suspect said that since they were boys they were kept at the price of N1 million each but after serious bargaining, the commissioner opted to N1.8 million for both children.

“She said she developed an interest in selling the children after her neighbour successfully sold one of her kids. She said this was her first attempt at the business.”

Further investigation revealed that, despite having just two children with her late husband, the suspect bore the remaining nine for her boyfriends after his death.

Ikeanyionwu stated that the women’s affairs commissioner has ordered that the suspect’s other children be taken into the state government’s custody for adequate care, and Chukwu’s neighbour be detained for indulging in the same activity.