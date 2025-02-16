Anambra will not be the same under my match, says Iwuoba

Share

As the November 2025 gubernatorial election draws near, one of the frontline contenders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Basil Iwuoba, speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on what he would do differently if elected as governor of Anambra State

What informed your decision to contest for the governorship position of Anambra State?

My ambition is divine and it is equally spiritual because only God makes kings and leaders. I am not new to the politics and governance of Anambra state and there is no one or politician that does not know me and my pedigree. So, I am not a green horn in the political battle field of Anambra state because I have been around for a long time. When I say that is devine I mean that this is the time God has chosen to change the narrative of Anambra state when it comes to governance of His people and I am happy and humbled to have been chosen as that instrument of change and repositioning of our dear Anambra State.

Your party has a lot of big-time politicians that are in the race. What are your chances?

Politics is not just about money but capacity and capability. You called them big time politicians and I know that you are looking at money politics but go and check and you will discover that in Anambra state money plays very little role in who becomes the governor. It is this so much interest in money that has continued to ruin our dear state and that has been to our own peril as a people and that is to the detriment of the masses who look forward to better life under government.

When the chips are down, I will emerge as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC. Most of these aspirants have been sending their people to find out if I am going to contest because they know my capacity as a grassroot politician and since my declaration the entire camps of those aspirants have been uneasy.

We had in the past worked together to produce successive governors of Anambra and they indeed appreciate my roles as it were and they know that I am still on ground and that is why they are apprehensive about my ambition.

The last governor of Anambra State before Soludo is from your neighboring Aguleri town in Anambra North Senatorial District and the South is in power don’t you think that it is against the zoning arrangements?

In the APC we do not have such zoning arrangements and come to think of it while Anambra North was contesting, candidates from other zones such as Anambra South and Anambra Central also took part in the election.

So where are the zoning arrangements or agreements? I think this zoning is in the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and it is not even in the People’s Democratic Party PDP let alone the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra state.

Security is an issue in Anambra State. What are your views?

You know me very well as a Security expert and I run a formidable security outfit here in Anambra State. The results of my successes in fighting insecurity are there for anyone to go and verify. What we have today is a case of idle young men being neck deep in criminality and the local security operatives know who they are and what they do but they turn blind eyes to what has been happening. There is no way a criminal can succeed in a community without the help of the natives who have compromised along with the local vigilante groups in that town. Our security architecture needs to be reviewed and inject fresh blood and impetus to the system and their job security needs to be ensured so that they can give their best in the present circumstances. We also need to create jobs for our young men and women so that they would be engaged in something meaningful for themselves and the society in general.

How about infrastructural development of the state?

Yes, this is also key to good governance of Anambra state. We need to produce the enabling environment for investors to come in and do business and that is by providing social security and templates for our business community to function optimally. It has to do with road infrastructure, power supply, housing policies and quality education so that the minds of our people would be liberated in the long run.

Again, we need to look at vocational training and vocational education because not everyone would go into white collar jobs at the offices. So, someone could be good at vocational training which has to do with handwork and skill acquisition.

In most countries of the world, you have people who are specialists in crafts and other handworks and there is the need for us to replicate the same here in Anambra state.

It is not like white collar jobs are not good but there is that urgent need to change our educational curriculum to reflect the needs of our society and to make our children functional members of the society and that is what I call vocational education.

Share

Please follow and like us: