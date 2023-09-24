Anambra: We’re Worried By Coming Nightmare, Say Residents

Every year, Anambra State is part of the states that are badly affected by the perennial flooding in the country. OKEY MADUFORO takes a look at how prepared both state, Federal Government and relevant authorities are to battle the coming emergency situation

Getting used to suffering?

She carried her last child on her back with a box on her head while her husband dragged the canoe to the front of the family house. The family of six had successfully got on board and was paddling their way through the fast flowing flood at Inoma in Anambra West Local Government Area. They also carried along some household property, heading towards the up land.

When the flood became stronger, the canoe almost capsized but for the assistance of a kinsman, who was also evacuating his own family. Fortunately, the two families of Pa Uchenna Asuigbo and Peter Nnanna made it to a primary school at the upland. As they found shelter at the school, the two fathers watched helplessly as the flood submerged Hecters of farmland and buildings built with their hard earned money.

Inside the Primary School classroom where other families who had fled their homes for fear of being caught napping by the surging flood, it had become clear that in the next three months, that school would be their home. At Umueze Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, scores of families have been displaced by the flood and the worst hit were women and children, who had to make do with the little that they can save from the flood.

Oba Ofemili town in Awka North Local Government Area is not also spared by the surging flood as the town is the confluence of Ezu and Omabala rivers which empty into the River Niger.

Lamenting their losses

Nwokoye Christian told the story of how the 2022 flood took all that he had invested in his large cassava and yam farm. “I obtained a loan from the Microfinance bank to farm and I was expecting that by next year, after harvesting my produce and marketing them, I can be able to pay back the loan but it was clear that I cannot pay and I have gone to the bank to discuss with them” he said At Umunankwo community in Ogbaru Local Government Area, villagers and residents in the area equally faced the harsh hands of the perennial flood disaster as the only bridge linking the town to their kit and kin had been cut off.

“We cannot connect our brothers and sisters across the bridge and this is frustrating and many of us have business concerns down there and all have been Anambra: We’re worried by coming nightmare, say residents put on hold for now because of the flood. Umuzu community in Ogbaru Local Government Area last year recorded cholera epidemic as about 30 children were infected in the process.

Reasons are that they do not have access to portable drinking water while their so called refugee camp is on its own as there are no access to medical attention and most children sleep on bare floor with their mother’s wrappers as the bed. In the same Umuzu community, about 200 persons were recorded missing and they were later found on top of a building where they had relocated and they have resigned to their fate as no government officials or medical team ever visited them until the end of the flood .

Ifite Ogwari in Ayamelum Local Government Area and it’s neighbours of Umuerum and Anaku were greatly affected by the flood last year and deepening their fate was the condition of the Omabala River that has covered the bridge and rescue operators could not make it to those towns . Augusta Nwandu recalled how she was able to navigate with her canoe to the up land with her four children as the husband was no more. “It is God that did it because it would have been something else by now.

My first son was 15 years old while my last child was 6 years old but God saw us through that river and we found a safe place to stay while the flood lasted” she said. Otuocha market in Anambra East Local Government Area has always played dual roles every flood year. During the dry season, it is a commercial centre and when the flood comes, it becomes a refugee camp for flood victims and last year, the buildings around Otuocha played host to over 2,000 persons affected by the flood .

In those camps, children struggled for food as what was supplied could not go round and there was absence of medical facilities to take care of pregnant women and children.

NEMA ALERTS

This year, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has announced the coming of another flood across the 19 states that are always affected by the flood, urging people in the area to commence evacuation from the coastal lines.

Apparently, the villagers have once again found themselves in yet another precarious situation and according to them, there are no signs of what is being done to avert the level of casualties that was recorded last year. Recall that last year, over 50 communities were swept away by flood, destroying buildings and farmlands as well as causing an outbreak of cholera epidemic in those communities in Anambra State.

It is also being feared that over 350 fish farms would be affected by the coming flood across the coastal regions of the state, which according to the farmers, would be a monumental loss to them and to the state.

Govt reacts

But the Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odimegwu, had explained that the state government have been holding sensitization programs and awareness campaigns, informing natives in the area about the impending flood, adding that even the local government area Transition Committee Chairmen have been directed to hold Townhall meetings to educate the Communities about what to do ahead of the flooding.

Also, Onitsha South Local Government Area Transition Committee Chairman, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, told reporters that due to the proactive measures taken by his administration in the last one year to remove illegal structures and clearing of canals and drains that were blocked, which causes the problems of flooding. He expressed confidence that this year’s flooding would not affect the Council area.

Laying credence to the panic, farmers in the seven Local Government Areas have commenced the harvesting of their crops even though most crops are not due for harvesting. Mr Clement Chukwudi Igwilo, the owner of Iruefi farms, a fish and pig farm, at Omor in Ayamelum Local Government Area, confirmed that the flood has started coming, adding that he has evacuated his farm to another location. “It has come to Ifite Ogwari, Omor , Umuerum Aguleri in Anambra East heading to Oba Ofemili in Awka North Local Government Area and places that were dry lands have been taken over by the coming flood.

“We have over 350 large fish farms in the waterways and once the flood comes, it would sweep away everything and we are left with nothing.” “It is sad that we are harvesting so early but we have no choice but to save the much we can and those that are worst affected are the farmers that planted yams and cassava because they are harvesting too early” Madam Monica Nwoye, a farmer at Inoma in Anambra West Local Government Area, said that it was not enough for NEMA to raise the alarm but to come on time to assist the farmers.

“The government people every year would shout and tell us that flood is coming but it ends there. But they have nothing again to do for us to save our farms and after the flood, government would forget us and wait for another year” Prince Chris Okwuosa, a fish farmer from Umuzu community in Ogbaru Local Government Area, lamented that the Bank of Industries and Agricultural Bank have not helped matters, expressing fears that there would be food crisis next year due to the impending flood.

“What are the Bank of Industries and Agriculture doing to assist us over the flood? Nothing! Everything is just paper works and no action. “I lost my fish farm net during the last flood and I found it around Bayelsa State and I know how much that I lost to the flood and both the state and Federal Governments did nothing to help us. So, we have started evacuation and it is costing us a lot ” he said

Opening of Cameroon dam

Recently, the Cameroonian authorities announced that it would be opening it’s Lagdo dam on a date yet to be made public and already this is sending jitters down the spines of people living along the coastal lines of Nigeria and Anambra is not an exception. Apparently, what has been done so far after the announcement by NEMA and the respective state and federal governments is to sound a note of warning, which indeed is more of lip service to the impending flood disaster.

There has not been any deliberate policy to find an almost permanent solution to the perennial flooding by respective governments in the country. According to the Chairman, Builder in Private sector and member Nigerian Institute of builders, Chijioke Okeke, who is also an Environmentalist; “Flooding is a natural thing and we have no option but to leave with it and water must find it’s level” “However, as a country that is aware of this, there should be that effort for us to take proactive measures towards mitigating the problem.”

“We can build permanent settlements and relocate those at the waterways to those places and also provide those basic infrastructure that they need. “Similarly, government can go into irrigation, channeling the flood to farm lands in order to reduce the volume and that also has multiplier effects on the agricultural sector of our country.”

“There is what is called redefining the settlement arrangements in those areas and take them to the up land and even if there are shrines or ancestral artifacts that they hold dear and sacred that they may not want to lose, there is a way of relocating them traditionally” he said. Former member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, was the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, recalled efforts that were made in the past to checkmate the flood .

“Before, ecological funds were sent to the respective states of the federation but it is no more and whenever we have issues, such as flooding or gully erosion, we begin to run around which is not proper. There should be a review of the appropriations meant for the ministry in charge of ecology to reflect the current challenges being faced by our country.

“There should also be a synergy between the state and Federal Government in arresting the backlash of the perennial flooding. Our settlement pattern is nucleated and most people prefer to live together but if we have permanent settlements away from the coastal regions, it would do us a lot of good. “There should be Urban recreation and more settlements should be developed by the government to relocate the people permanently and not allow them to roam from one primary school to another.

“For instance, I had moved a motion as it were for the establishment of an Agency or Commission like the NDDC to take charge of the challenges of flooding. “The Commission, when established, should be charged with the responsibility of providing succour for the farmers and fishermen and women that are always at the receiving end of these problems. Special appropriations should be made for that agency and with some form of semi-independence and the allocations for that body should go to them and not through the Ministry of Environment.

“You can say National Agency for Flood and Ecological Mitigation with a Director General and membership drawn from those states that are affected by the flooding. Agricultural grants should be provided for the farmers and fishermen and women to go back to business after the flood and the Bank of Agriculture should be alive to its responsibilities. “There should be a well-tailored way of assembling the demographic data of the real farmers and well captured in order to avert fake people coming to collect such grants.

Our problem is that we do not have a workable database and everything remains within the realm of assumption and at the end we achieve nothing.” Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who is also the Chairman, Anambra Flood Mitigation Committee, told this reporter that the state government is set to arrest the side effects of the flooding in the area, adding that government has gone beyond the normal sensitization of the rural areas.

“Our administration has made deliberate moves to assemble database of all the communities that are always affected by the flooding and we have been able to interface with them through the respective President Generals and Traditional Rulers of those areas.” “We have already set up a high powered Committee to that effect as well as sub committees at rural areas in view of the impending flooding and as it is now, we are ready to ensure that the level of destruction is reduced drastically.

“Also, the state Ministry of Health is on top of the situation and medical personnel have been deployed to those areas in good time while the Holding Cps are being made ready with the basic facilities to take care of the victims.” Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odumegwu, noted that government is taking steps to discourage people from building along the flood areas to avert the worse case scenario.

“The flooding becomes worse when people construct buildings along those areas and this is what we are trying to do and respective Town Unions are being sensitized in that regard” he said There is no longer room for the lamentations over the negative effects of the perennial flooding in Anambra State as it needs both the people in those areas, governments and Professionals in the Environmental sector to do the needful.