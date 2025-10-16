Anambra Waste Disposal Contractors Save N350m Monthly For Govt

The Anambra State Waste Disposal PayDirect Contractors have helped the state government save over ₦350 million monthly through a new waste management payment system.

The amount represents what the government would have otherwise spent on waste disposal before the introduction of the PayDirect system, under which contractors collect waste disposal fees directly from residents through bank and online payments.

Speaking shortly after his election as Chairman of the association, Chief Uchenna Auswell Okpala Ezissi Nnabuenyi, said the contractors’ operations are fully aligned with the Governor Charles Soludo administration’s policy of transparency and accountability.

“This is in line with the policy of the state government under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo. Payments in cash in the past resulted in revenue losses running into more than ₦350 million every month,” he stated.

Chief Ezissi explained that the contractors operate through Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) tariff structures and demand notices to collect fees directly from local communities.

“We operate PayDirect because we use the ASWAMA tariff and demand notice to collect waste management fees directly from communities. This ensures every payment goes straight to the government account,” he said.

ASWAMA, a statutory agency under the Ministry of Environment, Awka, oversees waste management operations across the state.

Chief Ezissi reaffirmed the contractors’ commitment to maintaining a clean, livable, and green Anambra State, working closely with grassroots communities to promote environmental hygiene.

“We are part of the everyday life of the people in local communities who are in solidarity with the Governor’s vision and are eager to support his second-term bid,” he added.

He noted that Governor Soludo’s adoption of the PayDirect model has drastically reduced government expenditure while boosting efficiency and accountability in waste management.

“When the Governor discovered that he didn’t need to spend billions paying contractors for waste management, he adopted the PayDirect system, and today, revenues are being saved,” Chief Ezissi said.