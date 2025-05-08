Anambra Visit: Tinubu Hails Soludo’s Good Governance

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, arrived on a working visit to Anambra State to unveil various projects by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Among the projects to be commissioned by the President include the New State Government House, Solution Fun City, the New Governor’s Lodge, built for the first time in 34 years, and the revamped House of Assembly, among others.

During the commissioning of the New Government House, Tinubu congratulated Soludo and the people of Anambra, describing infrastructure as the backbone of development.

READ ALSO

Addressing the people during the commissioning, Tinubu said, “Soludo is here providing solution and that solution is in infrastructure and in carrying people along in the area of development. Serving people and building institutions. This is all about democracy, it is about prosperity. It is environmentally responsive governance.

“Well done, Mr Governor for reflecting the quality of governance for the people of Anambra.

“Anambra is achieving great heights. Building our tomorrow, today. A leader like Governor Chukwuma Soludo placing Anambra on the path of 21st-century development.

“You are a good thinker, you are a solution provider. We can go places together. Building Nigeria. Building the future. Using technology to build and reflect good governance on the people. Promote investment. We must encourage good governance.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu touched down at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, at about 12:14pm, alongside his entourage, including the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu; Ogun State governor, Chief Dapo Abiodun; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, among other dignitaries.

Share