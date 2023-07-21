Anambra: Vigilance Group Foils Attack On Osumenyi Community, Arrests 12 Gunmen

The Anambra State vigilance group yesterday arrested 12 persons suspected to be members of the unknown gunmen at Osumenyi Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state. Similarly three suspects including a 37-year-old nursing mother were arrested for dealing in illicit drugs at Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest followed a reported plot to attack the community and burn down houses in the area, less than 24 hours before the plot could be effected. The security outfit recovered arms and matches from the suspects who confessed to have come from Umunankwo Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area and had marked some buildings and the security house of the community.

According to the Spokesman of the security outfit, who gave his name as Uchenna; “They have been operating from Umunankwo Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area and there was a plot to attack some people in Osumenyi and burn down houses of people they suspect have been sabotaging their deadly activities. “One of them is on the run, because of the raiding of their hideout in this town, but we will still get him,” he said.

The gunmen it was learnt has been working with their colleagues in Nnewi South and Ogbaru Local Government Area since the security challenges started in the state. The network of the gunmen between Ogbaru and Nnewi South led to the arrest of three suspects including the 37-year-old nursing mother, whose trade in illicit drug has continued to fuel terrorism and other high level criminal activities in Atani, headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the gang members are currently on the run following raids at their hideouts, by the security operatives working in collaboration with members of the Atani Local Vigilante Group coordinated and led by the President General of the riverine community, Mr. Arinze Nzelu. During the over three hours raid, large carte of illicit drugs including Indian Hemp were discovered in their operational bases, shrines and residents and farm in the area.