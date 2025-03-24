Anambra: Varsity Student, 2 Others Feared Killed By Gunmen

Share

A 100 level student of Chukwuemeka Odu – megwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Uli Campus, Anambra State and two others were feared killed by gunmen late Thursday.

The two others, a woman and a man were killed during indiscriminate shootouts by the gunmen who were said to be chasing someone from Imo State to Uli, a boundary between the two states.

The people within the vicinity scampered for their lives in fear when they saw fiercely looking gunmen.

An eyewitness, told journalists that the gunmen, who covered their faces with masks, came and started firing almost opposite the university gate while chasing their victim.

He said the 100 level student who went out to buy some items, a school security operative and another were killed in the cross fire.

According to him, soldiers later arrived with an armoured vehicle when the incident almost died down and also fired some gun shots.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesman of the Anambra State Police command, while confirming the killing of three persons, said he was yet to get full details of the incident. “I think it is these criminals.

They came from Imo State chasing someone. I don’t have the facts now; you know that the university has a boundary with Imo State,” he said.

